Sabres at Mammoth projected lineups

SABRES (5-6-4) at MAMMOTH (9-7-0)
9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B, TVAS
Sabres projected lineup
Tage Thompson -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Josh Doan -- Tyson Kozak -- Jordan Greenway
Isak Rosen -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins
Jacob Bryson -- Michael Kesselring
Mattias Samuelsson – Owen Power
Colton Ellis
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones
Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (illness), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)
Status report
Ellis is expected to make his second NHL start for the Sabres; it would be his first since winning his debut on Oct. 22, 4-2 against the Detroit Red Wings. ... Benson, a forward, did not travel with Buffalo. ... The Sabres reassigned forward Carson Meyer to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 4-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.