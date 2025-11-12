Sabres at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
SABRES (5-6-4) at MAMMOTH (9-7-0)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG-B, TVAS

Sabres projected lineup

Tage Thompson -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Josh Doan -- Tyson Kozak -- Jordan Greenway

Isak Rosen -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson -- Michael Kesselring

Mattias Samuelsson – Owen Power

Colton Ellis

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (illness), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Kailer Yamamoto -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- Dmitri Simashev

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body)

Status report

Ellis is expected to make his second NHL start for the Sabres; it would be his first since winning his debut on Oct. 22, 4-2 against the Detroit Red Wings. ... Benson, a forward, did not travel with Buffalo. ... The Sabres reassigned forward Carson Meyer to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... The Mammoth held an optional morning skate and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 4-2 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

