Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ TOR – 13:48 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Buffalo

Type of Challenge: Puck Out of Play

Result: Call on the ice is overturned

Explanation: After a thorough examination of all available replays, video review determined that Jack Quinn’s pass subsequently deflected off Max Pacioretty’s stick before going out of play in the defending zone at 6:12 (13:48 elapsed time). The decision was made in accordance with Rule 38.2 (d) which states, in part, that a team may request a Coach’s Challenge “When a minor penalty for delaying the game has been assessed under Rule 63.2 (iii) for shooting or batting the puck out of play from the defending zone. This will only apply to delay of game penalties when the shot/batted puck is determined to have subsequently deflected off a player, stick, glass or boards, etc., and not a judgment call.”

Therefore, the delay of game penalty assessed to Jack Quinn was rescinded.

