Guentzel scores hat trick, Lightning rally past Sabres to stay hot

Oliver Bjorkstrand broke a tie early in the third period in his debut for the Lightning (37-21-4), who have won 10 of 11. Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Bjorkstrand gave Tampa Bay a 6-5 lead at 1:40 of the third period, stuffing in a rebound after Kucherov sent the puck to the net.

Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde, who had the primary assist on the go-ahead goal, were acquired by the Lightning from the Seattle Kraken as part of a three-team trade also involving the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (24-31-6), who have lost five straight. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves.

Nick Paul gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 5:01 of the first period when his centering pass attempt deflected off Connor Clifton's skate and in.

Dahlin tied it 1-1 at 5:17 when he took control of the puck in the neutral zone and snapped a wrist shot past Vasilevskiy glove side.

Darren Raddysh made it 2-1 at 6:53 with a shot from the point that deflected off Bowen Byram's stick and over Luukkonen.

Alex Tuch tied it 2-2 at 8:20 when he scored on a shot from the right circle that beat Vasilevskiy to the far post. It was his fifth goal in the past six games.

Peyton Krebs gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead at 17:09 with a shot from the hashmarks off a pass from Ryan McLeod.

Guentzel tied it 3-3 at 58 seconds of the second period when he chipped the puck past Luukkonen from the doorstep off a pass from Erik Cernak.

Tage Thompson put the Sabres back ahead 4-3 with a power-play goal at 9:35, a wrist shot from above the left circle that beat Vasilevskiy stick side.

Peterka extended it to 5-3 at 12:40 when he forced a turnover by Kucherov and sent a snap shot from the right circle past Vasilevskiy glove side.

Guentzel cut it to 5-4 at 17:43 from close range off a pass from Brayden Point. He completed the hat trick at 18:46 with a power-play goal to tie it 5-5, a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Brandon Hagel.

The hat trick was Guentzel’s second this season and seventh of his career.

The Sabres had a 6-on-3 advantage for the final 23 seconds after Ryan McDonagh took a high-sticking penalty, but Cernak blocked Thompson's shot from the point to end the game.

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman left the game early in the first period and did not return. Sabres forward Jack Quinn left the game after four shifts with an illness.