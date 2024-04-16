Kucherov gets 99th assist for Lightning in loss to Sabres

Forward leads NHL in points; Cozens has 2 goals, assist for Buffalo

Recap: Sabres at Lightning 4.15.24

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov got his 99th assist of the season to add to his NHL points lead, but the Tampa Bay Lightning lost 4-2 to the Buffalo Sabres at Amalie Arena on Monday.

Dylan Cozens scored twice for the Sabres (39-37-6), who have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention. Eric Comrie made 30 saves.

Steven Stamkos scored his 40th goal of the season for the Lightning (44-29-8), who have clinched the first Wild Card from the Eastern Conference. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves.

Cozens gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 1:26 of the first period when he stuffed in a rebound from below the left circle off a shot from Jack Quinn.

Stamkos tied it 1-1 at 2:27 of the second period. Kucherov won the puck from Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin at the top of the crease and fed Stamkos, who scored from the low slot.

Cozens made it 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 5:08, a one-timer from below the right circle off a pass from Jordan Greenway.

Greenway then extended Buffalo’s lead to 3-1 at 16:13 when he put in a cross-crease pass from Zemgus Girgensons at the left post.

Erik Cernak cut it to 3-2 at 9:39 of the third period with a shot from the point off a pass from Nicholas Paul.

Zach Benson scored for the 4-2 final at 9:54, chipping-in a set-up pass from Quinn at the left post.

