Sabres at Lightning projected lineups

SABRES (24-30-6) at LIGHTNING (36-21-4)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul

Gage Goncalves -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nick Perbix

Injured: None

Status report

Zucker has seen little improvement, according to coach Lindy Ruff, who added said the forward is exploring different treatment options. He will miss his fifth straight game and remains out indefinitely. ...Greenway signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres on Wednesday. ... Gourde and Bjorkstrand each will be in the lineup after being acquired from the Seattle Kraken in a three-team trade that also involved the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday; Gourde played the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Lightning and won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021.