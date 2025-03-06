Sabres at Lightning projected lineups

SABRES (24-30-6) at LIGHTNING (36-21-4)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nick Paul
Gage Goncalves -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons -- Luke Glendening -- Mitchell Chaffee
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Darren Raddysh
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson, Nick Perbix
Injured: None
Status report
Zucker has seen little improvement, according to coach Lindy Ruff, who added said the forward is exploring different treatment options. He will miss his fifth straight game and remains out indefinitely. ...Greenway signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres on Wednesday. ... Gourde and Bjorkstrand each will be in the lineup after being acquired from the Seattle Kraken in a three-team trade that also involved the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday; Gourde played the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Lightning and won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021.