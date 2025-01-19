Sabres at Kraken projected lineups

SABRES (17-23-5) at KRAKEN (20-24-3)

4 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, MSG-B, TVAS

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen

John Hayden -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Joshua Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

Kulich is expected to return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. … McLeod was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The forward was injured after taking a hit in practice Thursday but played in a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said he expects him back by the end of the week. … Luukkonen, a goalie, is dealing with some nagging issues, Ruff said. He might not play but could be OK to start at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Levi was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday and could start.