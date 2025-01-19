Sabres at Kraken projected lineups

SABRES (17-23-5) at KRAKEN (20-24-3)
4 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, MSG-B, TVAS
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
James Reimer
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen
John Hayden -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Joshua Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Tye Kartye
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
Kulich is expected to return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. … McLeod was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The forward was injured after taking a hit in practice Thursday but played in a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said he expects him back by the end of the week. … Luukkonen, a goalie, is dealing with some nagging issues, Ruff said. He might not play but could be OK to start at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Levi was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday and could start.