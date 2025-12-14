Sabres at Kraken projected lineups

SABRES (13-14-4) at KRAKEN (12-11-6)

8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, MSG-B, SN360

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Trevor Kuntar

Injured: Colten Ellis (concussion), Justin Danforth (lower body), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Jiri Kulich (ear), Michael Kesselring (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau

Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Jacob Melanson

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Jared McCann (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)

Status report

Buffalo did not hold a morning skate. … Norris and Tuch are possible to play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said, after practicing Saturday. They have missed two games and one game, respectively, with an illness. ... Melanson, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday, replacing McCann, who was placed on injured reserve. ... Catton skated separately from the Kraken in a red non-contact jersey. The forward injured his hand in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 6.