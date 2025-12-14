Sabres at Kraken projected lineups

SABRES (13-14-4) at KRAKEN (12-11-6)
8 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, MSG-B, SN360
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins
Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Trevor Kuntar
Injured: Colten Ellis (concussion), Justin Danforth (lower body), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Jiri Kulich (ear), Michael Kesselring (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Mason Marchment -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau
Jani Nyman -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Jacob Melanson
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Jared McCann (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)
Status report
Buffalo did not hold a morning skate. … Norris and Tuch are possible to play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said, after practicing Saturday. They have missed two games and one game, respectively, with an illness. ... Melanson, a forward, was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday, replacing McCann, who was placed on injured reserve. ... Catton skated separately from the Kraken in a red non-contact jersey. The forward injured his hand in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 6.