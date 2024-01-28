Sabres score 5 straight, rally past Sharks

Cozens has 3 points for Buffalo; San Jose’s winning streak ends at 3

Recap: Sabres @ Sharks 1.27.24

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- The Buffalo Sabres scored five unanswered goals in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.

Dylan Cozens had a goal and two assists, JJ Peterka scored twice, and Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (22-23-4), who have won two straight. Casey Mittelstadt had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves.

William Eklund had two assists, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 saves for the Sharks (13-32-4), who ended their three-game winning streak.

Peterka cut the lead to 2-1 at 14:14 of the first period, putting in a rebound in front off Cozens’ wraparound attempt.

Jordan Greenway put in a cross-crease pass from Tuch to tie it 2-2 at 18:01.

Tuch gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead at 1:36 of the second period with a wrist shot from the right circle past a screened Kahkonen.

Peterka's second goal, a one-timer from the right circle on a 3-on-2 rush, made it 4-2 at 4:33 of the third period.

Cozens scored an empty-net goal for the 5-2 final at 15:44.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 8:06 of the first period when Eklund set him up for a slap shot through traffic from the left circle.

Jan Rutta made it 2-0 at 10:42 when his wrist shot from the point deflected in off the stick of Sabres defenseman Ryan Johnson.

