Luukkonen makes 41 saves, Sabres defeat Penguins

Zemgus Girgensons scored a go-ahead goal with 4:38 remaining in the third period, and Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin also scored for the Sabres (17-19-4), who have won three of four.

Tristan Jarry made 29 saves, and Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins (19-15-4), who have lost two of three following a six-game point streak (5-0-1).

Girgensons scored on a backhand in front to put Buffalo ahead 2-1 at 15:22 of the third, collecting the puck off a point shot from Eric Robinson.

Dahlin made it 3-1 at 18:24, scoring from the opposite end into an empty net just after Jarry vacated the crease for an extra attacker.

Tuch put the Sabres ahead 1-0 on their second shot on goal at 2:53 of the first period, taking a stretch pass from Connor Clifton and putting a snap shot from the high slot over Jarry’s blocker.

The Penguins had two tying goals overturned on challenges from the Sabres.

Drew O’Connor appeared to score at 15:50 in front off a backhand pass from Sidney Crosby, but the goal was disallowed when a challenge ruled that Crosby was offside.

Jake Guentzel then deflected a shot from Crosby past Luukkonen at 18:55, but the goal was overturned after a successful coach's challenge for goaltender interference.

Rakell tied it 1-1 with eight seconds remaining on a 5-on-3 power play at 7:49 of the third, deflecting in a shot from Erik Karlsson. He has four goals in his past seven games after failing to score in his first 19 this season.