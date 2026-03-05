Sabres at Penguins projected lineups

SABRES (36-19-6) at PENGUINS (31-16-13)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Zach Benson -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Alex Lyon
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Tyson Kozak (undisclosed)
Penguins projected lineup
Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin
Avery Hayes -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Kevin Hayes
Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Status report
Kozak, a forward, is day to day and did not travel to Pittsburgh, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. ... Crosby skated prior to the Penguins morning skate but will miss a fifth straight game; the center is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks after being injured while competing for Team Canada at the Olympics. ... Lizotte could return after missing a 2-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury; he returned to fourth-line center during Pittsburgh's skate.