Sabres at Penguins projected lineups

SABRES (36-19-6) at PENGUINS (31-16-13)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Zach Benson -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Alex Lyon

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Tyson Kozak (undisclosed)

Penguins projected lineup

Egor Chinakhov -- Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin

Avery Hayes -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Ben Kindel -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Kevin Hayes

Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Status report

Kozak, a forward, is day to day and did not travel to Pittsburgh, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. ... Crosby skated prior to the Penguins morning skate but will miss a fifth straight game; the center is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks after being injured while competing for Team Canada at the Olympics. ... Lizotte could return after missing a 2-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury; he returned to fourth-line center during Pittsburgh's skate.