Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ PIT – 4:10 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal Buffalo

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed that the actions of Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang caused Buffalo’s Josh Doan to interfere with Arturs Silovs. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Sharks visit local elementary school, read to students

Poehling signs 4-year contract with Ducks

NHL Status Report: Stone placed on injured reserve by Golden Knights

Top storylines with Trade Deadline approaching

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Foegele traded to Senators by Kings for 2nd-round pick

Bunting traded to Stars by Predators for 3rd-round pick

Roy traded to Avalanche by Maple Leafs for 2 draft picks

NHL Trade Buzz: Trocheck game-time decision for Rangers with Deadline looming

Petry traded to Wild by Panthers for 7th-round pick

Weegar traded to Mammoth by Flames for Maatta, Castagna, picks 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Dickinson, Dach traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for Mangiapane, pick

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Dowd traded to Golden Knights by Capitals

NHL On Tap: Sabres looking to extend road point streak to 10

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL, ESPN, Disney, Pixar team up for 'Inside Out Classic'