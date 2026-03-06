Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ PIT – 4:10 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal Buffalo

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed that the actions of Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang caused Buffalo’s Josh Doan to interfere with Arturs Silovs. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge