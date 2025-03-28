Sabres at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (30-35-6) at FLYERS (29-36-9)

1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Isak Rosen

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body), Sam Lafferty (groin)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Jakob Pelletier

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Olle Lycksell

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Status report

Zucker is expected to play after missing a 7-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday because of personal reasons. ... Lafferty split shifts with Rosen on the fourth line during Sabres practice Friday but coach Lindy Ruff said he's unsure if the forward will play. ... Buffalo sent forward Josh Dunne to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Luukkonen is expected to start after Reimer started the previous three games. ... Hathaway was a full participant in practice Friday but it's unlikely the forward will play. ... York is expected to play after dressing but not playing because of a disciplinary issue in a 6-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Latest News

York expected back for Flyers against Sabres after disciplinary issue

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Svechnikov to return for Hurricanes tonight

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 28

Geekie finding happiness, possibly long-term home, with Bruins

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

EDGE stats: Marchand's outlook after trade to Panthers

Marchand expected to make debut for Panthers against Utah 

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Jets can pass Capitals in Presidents' Trophy race

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Predators miss playoffs for 2nd time in 3 seasons, new faces failed to make splash

Maple Leafs rally late but lose in shootout to Sharks

Kraken score 5 in 2nd, ease past Oilers

Necas has 3 points, Avalanche blank Kings to keep pace in Central

DeSmith makes 46 saves, Stars push point streak to 7 in win against Flames

Ovechkin, Capitals give Fleury his flowers following final meeting

Flyers score 6, defeat Canadiens in Shaw's debut as coach

Sabres cruise to win against Penguins despite Crosby setting NHL record