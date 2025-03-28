Sabres at Flyers projected lineups

SABRES (30-35-6) at FLYERS (29-36-9)
1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Isak Rosen
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body), Sam Lafferty (groin)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Jakob Pelletier
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Olle Lycksell
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Status report
Zucker is expected to play after missing a 7-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday because of personal reasons. ... Lafferty split shifts with Rosen on the fourth line during Sabres practice Friday but coach Lindy Ruff said he's unsure if the forward will play. ... Buffalo sent forward Josh Dunne to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Luukkonen is expected to start after Reimer started the previous three games. ... Hathaway was a full participant in practice Friday but it's unlikely the forward will play. ... York is expected to play after dressing but not playing because of a disciplinary issue in a 6-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.