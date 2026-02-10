Montreal mayor discusses what Canadiens mean to city in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called “Sitting Down with …” we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, we feature Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada for her first talk of substance about the Montreal Canadiens since she was elected last November. The new Mayor, the 46th since the city was incorporated in 1832, is a true red-white-and-blue fan of the Canadiens. She would like nothing better than to welcome the team to City Hall to celebrate their 25th Stanley Cup championship, No. 24 having come in 1993.

MONTREAL -- When the Canadiens are playing well, there is a lightness in the step of Montrealers -- through autumn leaves, winter snow and springtime rain.

Born in 1909, eight years before the NHL was founded, the oldest and most successful team in professional hockey has forever been this city’s emotional pulse and a healthy part of its economic engine.

The Canadiens have won the Stanley Cup a record 24 times; their first in the pre-NHL National Hockey Association in 1916, then 23 more from 1924-93.

Soraya Martinez Ferrada was elected Montreal’s 46th mayor last Nov. 2 and sworn in 11 days later, the city’s 18th different mayor since the birth of the Canadiens. Only six have held office for the team’s 24 championships: Jean Drapeau, 13; Camillien Houde, four; Sarto Fournier, three; Mederic Martin, two; and Ademar Raynault and Jean Dore, one each.