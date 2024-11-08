Sabres score 6, ease past Rangers

Buffalo gets at least 1 point from all 12 forwards; Panarin has 800th NHL point for New York

Sabres at Rangers | Recap

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- The Buffalo Sabres had six different goal-scorers and got at least one point from all 12 forwards in a 6-1 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Zach Benson had a goal and an assist, Jack Quinn had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves for the Sabres.

Buffalo (6-7-1) has 11 goals in its past two games, both wins, after scoring eight in a three-game losing streak.

Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers (8-3-1), who were 0-for-4 on the power play. Artemi Panarin had an assist for his 800th NHL point (274 goals, 526 assists).

Igor Shesterkin made seven saves on 12 shots before he was replaced by Jonathan Quick, who made nine saves on 10 shots.

Rasmus Dahlin gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead 26 seconds into the first period with a low shot from the left face-off circle that beat Shesterkin through his five-hole.

Dylan Cozens made it 2-0 at 2:45 of the second period. K'Andre Miller got caught high in the zone and Cozens was open in the left circle. Benson got the puck to him and he ripped a low, far-side shot under Shesterkin's glove.

Tage Thompson extended the lead to 3-0 at 11:39, scoring off the rush with a shot from between the circles as Connor Clifton drove to the net.

Jordan Greenway scored 30 seconds later at 12:09 to make it 4-0. Jason Zucker won the puck from Ryan Lindgren in the right corner, brought it to the net and fed Greenway, who put it in at the left post.

Sam Lafferty connected with a backhand off a rush with Beck Malenstyn to make it 5-0 at 13:51, signaling the end to Shesterkin's night.

Cuylle made it 5-1 at 4:21 of the third period, scoring from in front of the net when Zac Jones' shot deflected off him and looped over Luukkonen before dropping into the net.

Benson tapped in a centering pass from Quinn on the power play at 11:55 for the 6-1 final.

