Sabres score 7, top Islanders to stop slide

Beck Malenstyn, Jason Zucker, Zach Benson, Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson scored goals, with Rasmus Dahlin adding four assists for the Sabres (12-19-4), whose last win came on Nov. 23, 4-2 against the San Jose Sharks. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 27 saves.

“I really think it started in Boston. We didn't find the back in the net a couple situations there, and played a heck of a game in our own end, limiting opportunities,” Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said. “We were smart with the puck. I think we started off tonight the same way. Our puck play was really good. Our defending was good. I think when you go through something like this, a journey that is awfully painful, when you come out of it, you should be a better team.”

Kyle Palmieri scored the lone goal for the Islanders (13-15-7). Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves.

“We should be embarrassed,” Islanders forward Bo Horvat said. “In front of our fans, to do that, in front of our goaltender who’s bailed us out a lot over his career…Just an unacceptable effort by us tonight.”

Malenstyn deflected a Jacob Bryson point shot from the low slot past Sorokin’s blocker to give the Sabres a 1-0 lead at 2:07 of the first period.

Kulich beat Sorokin over the glove from the low slot at 16:49 of the first, seconds after Buffalo’s power play expired. Dylan Cozens won a puck battle below the goal line and found Kulich all alone just inside the right face-off circle.