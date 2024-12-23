Sabres at Islanders projected lineups

SABRES (11-19-4) at ISLANDERS (13-14-7)

7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Peyton Krebs -- Jiri Kulich -- Zach Benson

Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Matt Martin, Pierre Engvall, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Dahlin will return after missing a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday because of back spasms; he had returned from a seven-game absence with the same injury in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. ... Quinn is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch at Boston.