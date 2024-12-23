Sabres at Islanders projected lineups

SABRES (11-19-4) at ISLANDERS (13-14-7)
7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Peyton Krebs -- Jiri Kulich -- Zach Benson
Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Mathew Barzal -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Anthony Duclair -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: Matt Martin, Pierre Engvall, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
Dahlin will return after missing a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday because of back spasms; he had returned from a seven-game absence with the same injury in a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. ... Quinn is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch at Boston.