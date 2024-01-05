Skinner gets 4 points, Sabres cruise past Canadiens

Devon Levi made 32 saves, and Tage Thompson had two goals and an assist for Buffalo (16-19-4), which was 2-for-4 on the power play. Casey Mittelstadt, Jack Quinn and Rasmus Dahlin, who was named to play in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game earlier today, each had a goal and an assist. Alex Tuch had two assists.

Joel Armia scored, and Jake Allen made 32 saves for Montreal (16-17-5), which has lost four of five (1-4-0).

Mittelstadt gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:33 of the second period. He put in a cross-crease pass from Skinner at the left post.

Skinner made it 2-0 on the power play at 6:59 with a snap shot from below the right circle off Alex Tuch’s cross-crease pass.

Armia cut it to 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 13:19. He won the puck from Dahlin in the offensive zone and beat Levi with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Quinn put the Sabres up 3-1 at 6:45 of the third period with a wrist shot from the high slot over Allen’s right shoulder.

Thompson pushed it to 4-1 at 8:35 when he got his stick on the puck to finish off Skinner’s backhand around Allen’s left pad.

Dahlin made it 5-1 at 14:31, shooting into an empty net from his own goal line with Allen on the bench for an extra attacker.

Thompson scored for the 6-1 final on a 2-on-1 rush with Skinner at 18:32.

Armia appeared to score at 2:06 of the second period but the goal was disallowed after Buffalo successfully challenged that Michael Pezzetta had interfered with Levi.