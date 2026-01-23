Luukkonen makes 32 saves, Sabres hold off Canadiens

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves, and Jason Zucker, Beck Malenstyn, Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs scored for Buffalo (28-17-5), which has won consecutive games and four of six (4-1-1).

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, and Cole Caufield scored for a fourth straight game for Montreal (28-16-7), which had won its past two games. Sam Montembeault made 13 saves.

Buffalo scored the first three goals to build a 3-0 lead.

Zucker scored 44 seconds into the first period to put the Sabres up 1-0. He drove the right side of the slot and one-timed Jack Quinn’s backhand pass on a 2-on-1 to score stick side on Montembeault from the right hash marks.

Malenstyn made it 2-0 with a short-handed goal at 14:58. He got to a loose puck along the left boards ahead of Noah Dobson and raced around the Montreal defenseman to cut across the goalmouth and put a backhand around Montembeault’s left pad.

Benson pushed it to 3-0 at 2:25 of the second, deflecting Konsta Helenius’ backhand pass off the left post and then hitting the right post on the rebound before jamming the puck in glove side.

Caufield drew Montreal within 3-1 at 3:56 with a one-timer from the slot on a pass from Suzuki on the right boards. Caufield has seven points (five goals, two assists) during the streak.

Suzuki cut it to 3-2 at 11:20. Zachary Bolduc was at the top of the right face-off circle when he gloved Quinn’s backhand clearing attempt from the corner before shooting from the slot, with Suzuki putting away the rebound.

Peyton Krebs shot into an empty net with 44 seconds remaining for the 4-2 final after Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson’s stick broke on his shot attempt from the right point.