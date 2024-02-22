MONTREAL – Alex Tuch scored the go-ahead goal short-handed late in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres came from behind for a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Wednesday.
Tuch scores short-handed, Sabres rally past Canadiens
Forward breaks tie late in 2nd for Buffalo; Montreal has lost 3 in row
Tuch broke a 2-2 tie on a breakaway at 18:08 after Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson failed to control the puck at the blue line.
Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner also scored for the Sabres (25-27-4), who have won two of three. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves.
Joshua Roy had two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 20 saves for Montreal (22-26-8), which has lost three straight and five of six.
Arber Xhekaj gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 12:41 of the first period with a one-timer from the top of the left circle.
Girgensons tied it at 1-1 at 4:20 of the second when he redirected Henri Jokiharju’s shot from the left point past Montembeault.
Jayden Struble gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead at 6:35. His wrist shot from the left point went in off Sabres forward Peyton Krebs in front.
Skinner tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 9:28, putting in a rebound in the slot off Dylan Cozens’ shot from the right side.