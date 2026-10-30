Sabres at Kings projected lineups

SABRES (6-4-3) at KINGS (4-6-2)
4 p.m. ET; ABTV, MSG-B, SN1
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Zach Benson
Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Josh Norris
Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Olen Zellweger -- Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert -- Louis Crevier
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Zach Metsa
Injured: Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body), Conor Timmins (lower body), Konsta Helenius (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry
Erik Haula -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Armia
Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Martin Chromiak, Cody Ceci
Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery), Mats Zuccarello (upper body)
Status report
Ostlund didn’t practice Friday but is expected to play. … Clarke practiced Friday after leaving in the second period of a 6-5 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday following an elbow to the head from forward Hayden Hodgson, who received a major penalty for boarding and game misconduct. … Kempe and Kuemper each did not practice Friday for maintenance, but each is expected to play.