Sabres at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (6-4-3) at KINGS (4-6-2)

4 p.m. ET; ABTV, MSG-B, SN1

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Zach Benson

Josh Doan -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Josh Norris

Tyson Kozak -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Olen Zellweger -- Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert -- Louis Crevier

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Zach Metsa

Injured: Jiri Kulich (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk (lower body), Alex Lyon (upper body), Conor Timmins (lower body), Konsta Helenius (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Corey Perry

Erik Haula -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Armia

Andre Lee -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Martin Chromiak, Cody Ceci

Injured: Alex Turcotte (undisclosed), Kevin Fiala (leg surgery), Mats Zuccarello (upper body)

Status report

Ostlund didn’t practice Friday but is expected to play. … Clarke practiced Friday after leaving in the second period of a 6-5 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday following an elbow to the head from forward Hayden Hodgson, who received a major penalty for boarding and game misconduct. … Kempe and Kuemper each did not practice Friday for maintenance, but each is expected to play.

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