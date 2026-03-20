Sabres at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (43-20-6) at KINGS (28-24-16)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Peyton Krebs -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Logan Stanley -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring, Josh Dunne

Injured: Tanner Pearson (lower body), Colten Ellis (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Armia

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare, Jared Wright

Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional practice Friday. … Luukkonen will start, the only Buffalo lineup change expected following a 5-0 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Armia will return after missing 10 games because of a back injury. … Kempe is expected to play as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury that kept him out of a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday.

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