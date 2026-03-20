Sabres at Kings projected lineups

SABRES (43-20-6) at KINGS (28-24-16)
4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Peyton Krebs -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Luke Schenn, Michael Kesselring, Josh Dunne
Injured: Tanner Pearson (lower body), Colten Ellis (undisclosed), Tyson Kozak (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Joel Armia
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare, Jared Wright
Injured: Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus)
Status report
The Sabres held an optional practice Friday. … Luukkonen will start, the only Buffalo lineup change expected following a 5-0 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Armia will return after missing 10 games because of a back injury. … Kempe is expected to play as he continues to deal with a lower-body injury that kept him out of a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday.