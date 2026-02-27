Sabres at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (33-19-6) at PANTHERS (30-25-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SNO, SNE

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Josh Dunne -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Zach Metsa -- Michael Kesselring

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Anton Wahlberg, Colten Ellis

Injured: Zach Benson (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

A.J. Greer -- Cole Schwindt -- Sandis Vilmanis

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Luke Kunin, Jesper Boqvist, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

Benson took part in the Sabres morning skate but the forward is expected to miss his fourth straight game; he could return at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. ... The Panthers did not hold a morning skate following a 5-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. … Tarasov is expected to start; he left in the third period of a 6-1 loss at Tampa Bay on Feb. 5 because of a lower-body injury.

