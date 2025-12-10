Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ EDM – 9:37 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Edmonton

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Call on the ice overturned – No Goal Buffalo

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

The Situation Room determined that Alex Tuch directed the puck to Tage Thompson with a hand pass at 10:23 of the first period (9:37 elapsed time) – one second prior to Thompson’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 79.

Latest News

Bussi wins 7th straight, Hurricanes pull away from Blue Jackets

Islanders recover, edge Golden Knights in shootout

Glass lifts Devils past Senators with 3rd-period goal

Sennecke ties it with 0.1 seconds left in 3rd, Ducks top Penguins in shootout

Lightning score 6, ease past Canadiens to end 4-game losing streak

Flyers overcome early deficit, slow down Sharks

NHL Status Report: Malkin week to week for Penguins

McMann suspended 1 game for actions in Maple Leafs game

Demko to return for Canucks against Sabres on Thursday

World Cup of Hockey host cities narrowed down to 16

Red Wings, Predators to air in prime time across Europe on March 2

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Pastrnak game-time decision, McAvoy to remain out for Bruins at Blues

Yzerman says every points count for 1st-place Red Wings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights visit Islanders looking for 5th straight win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins