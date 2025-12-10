Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ EDM – 9:37 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Edmonton

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Call on the ice overturned – No Goal Buffalo

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

The Situation Room determined that Alex Tuch directed the puck to Tage Thompson with a hand pass at 10:23 of the first period (9:37 elapsed time) – one second prior to Thompson’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 79.