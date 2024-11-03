Larkin's 2 goals help Red Wings edge Sabres, stop slide

All three goals came with Detroit on the power play.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Red Wings (5-5-1), who had lost three straight.

Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres (4-7-1), who have lost three in a row. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves.

Detroit forward Lucas Raymond nearly opened the scoring on the power play at 11:04 of the first period. Luukkonen stopped his one-timer from the left face-off circle, and the puck got behind the goalie before Buffalo defenseman Owen Power cleared the puck out of the crease.

Later during the same power play, Tuch put Buffalo in front 1-0 at 11:39 when he stole the puck from Larkin and scored on a short-handed breakaway.

Larkin tied it 1-1 at 7:49 of the second period, taking Patrick Kane’s pass below the right circle and sweeping the puck under Luukkonen.

Larkin then gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 14:38, scoring from the low slot off a feed from Alex DeBrincat.

Tuch bailed the Sabres out defensively with 4:33 left in the period. He blocked consecutive Andrew Copp shots in the crease with Luukkonen out of position before batting the puck out of the air with his hand to clear it out of danger.