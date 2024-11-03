Larkin's 2 goals help Red Wings edge Sabres, stop slide

Scores both on power play; Buffalo loses 3rd in row

Sabres at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Dylan Larkin scored twice to help the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

All three goals came with Detroit on the power play.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Red Wings (5-5-1), who had lost three straight.

Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres (4-7-1), who have lost three in a row. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves.

Detroit forward Lucas Raymond nearly opened the scoring on the power play at 11:04 of the first period. Luukkonen stopped his one-timer from the left face-off circle, and the puck got behind the goalie before Buffalo defenseman Owen Power cleared the puck out of the crease.

Later during the same power play, Tuch put Buffalo in front 1-0 at 11:39 when he stole the puck from Larkin and scored on a short-handed breakaway.

Larkin tied it 1-1 at 7:49 of the second period, taking Patrick Kane’s pass below the right circle and sweeping the puck under Luukkonen.

Larkin then gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 14:38, scoring from the low slot off a feed from Alex DeBrincat.

Tuch bailed the Sabres out defensively with 4:33 left in the period. He blocked consecutive Andrew Copp shots in the crease with Luukkonen out of position before batting the puck out of the air with his hand to clear it out of danger.

Latest News

Crosby scores twice in 2nd straight game, Penguins defeat Canadiens

Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators shut out Kraken

Ovechkin gets goal, 2 assists to help Capitals ease past Blue Jackets

Berube receives standing ovation in return to St. Louis 

Bertuzzi ties it late in 3rd, Blackhawks rally to defeat Kings in shootout

Stars returning home from Finland with memories, lessons, but no wins

NHL Buzz: Rust skates, remains week to week for Penguins

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Finnish players lead way for Panthers in Global Series sweep against Stars

Greer, Panthers complete sweep of Stars at Global Series Finland

Ersson leaves Flyers loss to Bruins with lower-body injury, timetable unknown

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Finland President Stubb says Global Series 'like the Super Bowl'

Kurri celebrated as Borje Salming Courage Award winner during Global Series Finland

Barzal, Pelech each out 4-6 weeks for Islanders

Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear