Sabres at Red Wings projected lineups

SABRES (5-8-4) at RED WINGS (10-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Tage Thompson -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Doan

Isak Rosen -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring

Colton Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones, Alex Lyon, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Emmitt Finnie

Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Elmer Soderblom, Travis Hamonic

Injured: None

Status report

Dahlin will return after missing three games; he was in Sweden to be with his wife as she recovers from a heart transplant. ... Ellis will make his third NHL start; he defeated the Red Wings in his debut Oct. 22. ... Gibson will start; he left following the second period of a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday after being hit in the mask twice by shots. ... Detroit held an optional morning skate Saturday.