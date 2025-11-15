Sabres at Red Wings projected lineups

SABRES (5-8-4) at RED WINGS (10-7-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Tage Thompson -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Doan
Isak Rosen -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Owen Power -- Conor Timmins
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring
Colton Ellis
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones, Alex Lyon, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Emmitt Finnie
Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Elmer Soderblom, Travis Hamonic
Injured: None
Status report
Dahlin will return after missing three games; he was in Sweden to be with his wife as she recovers from a heart transplant. ... Ellis will make his third NHL start; he defeated the Red Wings in his debut Oct. 22. ... Gibson will start; he left following the second period of a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday after being hit in the mask twice by shots. ... Detroit held an optional morning skate Saturday.