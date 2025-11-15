Sabres at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (5-8-4) at RED WINGS (10-7-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Tage Thompson -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Josh Doan

Isak Rosen -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring

Colton Ellis

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones, Alex Lyon, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Emmitt Finnie

Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: James van Riemsdyk, Elmer Soderblom, Travis Hamonic

Injured: None

Status report

Dahlin will return after missing three games; he was in Sweden to be with his wife as she recovers from a heart transplant. ... Ellis will make his third NHL start; he defeated the Red Wings in his debut Oct. 22. ... Gibson will start; he left following the second period of a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday after being hit in the mask twice by shots. ... Detroit held an optional morning skate Saturday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Forsberg enjoys Global Series 'special moment' with kids from hometown team

Predators, Penguins GMs discuss state of teams over fika at Global Series

NHL EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

NHL Status Report: Jack Hughes out for Devils with hand injury

Forsberg deserves time in spotlight for Global Series Sweden, wife of Predators star says

NHL On Tap: Bruins, Senators, Canadiens vie for Atlantic Division lead

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Sundin wins 3rd annual Borje Salming Courage Award

Predators Wood thrilled to play against idol Malkin, Penguins in Global Series

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schaefer scores in OT, Islanders edge Mammoth for 4th straight win

Zegras has 3 points, helps Flyers rally past Blues for shootout win

NHL Status Report: Jack Hughes out for Devils with hand injury

Aho propels Hurricanes to OT victory against Canucks

Karlsson savors ‘very cool’ NHL Global Series homecoming despite Penguins’ OT loss

Forsberg savors helping Predators rally for Global Series win in Sweden

Stamkos OT goal lifts Predators past Penguins in Global Series win