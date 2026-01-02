Sabres at Blue Jackets projected lineups

SABRES (21-14-4) at BLUE JACKETS (17-16-6)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Michael Kesselring

Bowen Byram -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Dimitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Danton Heinen

Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Kent Johnson

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Sean Monahan (undisclosed), Brendan Smith (lower body), Miles Wood (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres could dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. … Werenski returns after missing five games with a lower-body injury and will replace Mayo, a defenseman. ... Heinen will make his Blue Jackets debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Yegor Chinakhov on Monday; he will replace Wood, a forward who was placed on injured reserve Thursday after leaving in the first period of a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Smith, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Friday.