Sabres at Blue Jackets projected lineups

SABRES (21-14-4) at BLUE JACKETS (17-16-6)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Michael Kesselring
Bowen Byram -- Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Alex Lyon (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Dimitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Danton Heinen
Boone Jenner -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Kent Johnson
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Dysin Mayo
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Sean Monahan (undisclosed), Brendan Smith (lower body), Miles Wood (lower body)
Status report
The Sabres could dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. … Werenski returns after missing five games with a lower-body injury and will replace Mayo, a defenseman. ... Heinen will make his Blue Jackets debut after being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Yegor Chinakhov on Monday; he will replace Wood, a forward who was placed on injured reserve Thursday after leaving in the first period of a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday. ... Smith, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Friday.