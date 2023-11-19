Sabres at Blackhawks

SABRES (7-9-1) at BLACKHAWKS (5-10-0)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Ryan Johnson

Henri Jokiharju -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Devon Levi, Connor Clifton

Injured: Tage Thompson (wrist), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Taylor Hall -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh

Tyler Johnson -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle – Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Boris Katchouk

Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. They practiced in Chicago on Saturday following a 3-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Jokiharju is expected to return after missing two games because of illness. … Zaitsev was activated from non-roster status (personal reasons) after missing two games. The defenseman will not play Sunday. Filip Roos, a defenseman, was assigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League by the Blackhawks. … Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 28 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.