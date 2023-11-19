Sabres at Blackhawks

SABRES (7-9-1) at BLACKHAWKS (5-10-0)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Ryan Johnson
Henri Jokiharju -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Devon Levi, Connor Clifton
Injured: Tage Thompson (wrist), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Taylor Hall -- Lukas Reichel -- Taylor Raddysh
Tyler Johnson -- Jason Dickinson -- Corey Perry
Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle – Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Isaak Phillips
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Boris Katchouk
Injured: Jarred Tinordi (oblique), Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Samuel Savoie (femur), Luke Philp (Achilles)
Status report
The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. They practiced in Chicago on Saturday following a 3-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Jokiharju is expected to return after missing two games because of illness. … Zaitsev was activated from non-roster status (personal reasons) after missing two games. The defenseman will not play Sunday. Filip Roos, a defenseman, was assigned to Rockford of the American Hockey League by the Blackhawks. … Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 28 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.