Tuch's late OT goal lifts Sabres past struggling Bruins

Wins it on power play with 11 seconds left; Boston has lost 6 of 8

Sabres at Bruins I Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Alex Tuch scored a power-play goal with 11 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston on Monday.

Owen Power took a shot from the top of the left circle that hit Bruins defenseman Henri Jokiharju and Tuch before beating Joonas Korpisalo short side.

Power finished with a goal and two assists, Peyton Krebs also scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 17 saves for the Sabres (27-33-6), who have won three of their past four games after an 0-5-1 skid.

Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Zacha scored for the Bruins (30-30-9), who have lost three straight and are 2-5-1 in their past eight. Korpisalo made 27 saves.

Krebs gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 4:19 of the first period, scoring with a snap shot that beat Korpisalo glove side from the left hash marks.

Zacha tied it 1-1 at 13:00. He received a centering pass from Geekie and tapped the puck past the outstretched stick of Luukkonen, who went into a crouch anticipating a shot from Geekie.

Geekie then gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 15:13. He took a stretch pass from Parker Wotherspoon, held off Mattias Samuelsson, and slid the puck by Luukkonen’s left skate on a breakaway.

Power tied it 2-2 at 12:48 of the second period, roofing a shot short side from the left circle off a cross-ice feed from Ryan McLeod.

