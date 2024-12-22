Marchand extends point streak to 9, Bruins edge Sabres

Charlie Coyle and Morgan Geekie also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves for Boston (18-13-4), which extended its point streak to four (3-0-1).

JJ Peterka scored, and James Reimer made 16 saves for Buffalo (11-19-4), which lost its 13th straight game (0-10-3). Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin did not play after he returned on Friday from a seven-game absence due to a back injury.

Geekie gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 18:15 of the third period with a power-play goal, firing off a one-timer from David Pastrnak.

Coyle gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 8:15 of the first period. Reimer made the initial stop on Coyle’s breakaway from out of the penalty box, but Coyle poked the puck through while laying on the ice.

Peterka tied it 1-1 at 18:23 of the second period on the power play, snapping it off Korpisalo’s blocker and in.

Before scoring the game-winner, Geekie appeared to retake the lead at 7:16 of the third period after skating in and beating Reimer glove side with a wrister, but the goal was ruled offside after a coach’s challenge.

Marchand scored an empty-net goal at 19:08 after skating down the left side for the 3-1 final.