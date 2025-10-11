Sabres at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (0-1-0) at BRUINS (2-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jack Quinn -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Josh Doan -- Peyton Krebs -- Justin Danforth

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Mason Geertsen

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson -- Ryan Johnson

Mattias Samuelsson -- Conor Timmins

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: None

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Owen Power (illness), Josh Norris (upper body), Zach Benson (face)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Harris -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Norris, a center, will “miss a significant amount of time but is still be evaluated,” according to Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, who added the injury was unrelated to the oblique injury Norris sustained last season. ... Power, a defenseman, is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Benson, a forward who took a puck to the face during practice Wednesday, will not play; he was released from the hospital Friday after being admitted for complications. ... Defenseman Hampus Lindholm did not skate Saturday and is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday; Bruins coach Marco Sturm said he expected Lindholm to return to practice Sunday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Sullivan set for return to Pittsburgh as Rangers coach, ‘grateful’ to city

MLB’s Naylor rocks Kraken jersey during Mariners' postgame celebration

NHL Status Report: Trocheck week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Burns set to reach 1,500 NHL games when Avalanche host Stars

Roslovic sees ‘opportunity to win’ after signing contract with Oilers

Start time changed for Red Wings-Maple Leafs game Monday

Drouin suspended 1 game for actions in Islanders game

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL Status Report: Norris likely out for Sabres against Bruins

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 10

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

16-game Saturday in NHL gives fans plenty of options

Drouin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Islanders game

NHL Saturday, NHL Sunday broadcast schedule unveiled for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Canucks score 4 in 3rd, defeat Flames in Foote’s coaching debut