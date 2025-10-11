Sabres at Bruins projected lineups

SABRES (0-1-0) at BRUINS (2-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jack Quinn -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Josh Doan -- Peyton Krebs -- Justin Danforth

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Mason Geertsen

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson -- Ryan Johnson

Mattias Samuelsson -- Conor Timmins

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: None

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Owen Power (illness), Josh Norris (upper body), Zach Benson (face)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Harris -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Norris, a center, will “miss a significant amount of time but is still be evaluated,” according to Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, who added the injury was unrelated to the oblique injury Norris sustained last season. ... Power, a defenseman, is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Benson, a forward who took a puck to the face during practice Wednesday, will not play; he was released from the hospital Friday after being admitted for complications. ... Defenseman Hampus Lindholm did not skate Saturday and is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday; Bruins coach Marco Sturm said he expected Lindholm to return to practice Sunday.