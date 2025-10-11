Sabres at Bruins projected lineups

SABRES (0-1-0) at BRUINS (2-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Jack Quinn -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Josh Doan -- Peyton Krebs -- Justin Danforth
Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Mason Geertsen
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson -- Ryan Johnson
Mattias Samuelsson -- Conor Timmins
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: None
Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Owen Power (illness), Josh Norris (upper body), Zach Benson (face)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Harris -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Norris, a center, will “miss a significant amount of time but is still be evaluated,” according to Sabres coach Lindy Ruff, who added the injury was unrelated to the oblique injury Norris sustained last season. ... Power, a defenseman, is expected to miss his second straight game. ... Benson, a forward who took a puck to the face during practice Wednesday, will not play; he was released from the hospital Friday after being admitted for complications. ... Defenseman Hampus Lindholm did not skate Saturday and is day to day after leaving in the first period of a 4-3 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday; Bruins coach Marco Sturm said he expected Lindholm to return to practice Sunday.