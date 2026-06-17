Trottier cherishes ‘highest honor’ of receiving own Canadian stamp

Hall of Fame forward thrilled by special postage that recognizes Indigenous roots

Front of Trottier Stamp Day of Issue

© Canada Post

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Bryan Trottier said he could dream about becoming an NHL player and winning the Stanley Cup while growing up in Val Marie, Saskatchewan, population 164.

But he could have never imagined that he would be put on a stamp as part of a set honoring Canadian Indigenous leaders and advocates in sports.

“It’s probably the highest honor I can get from my country, Canada,” Trottier said. “The fact that it recognizes my Indigenous roots and the country of my birth and the fun stuff that’s happened to me over the course of my life, you can’t dream about that.”

Canada Post unveiled a three-stamp issue at the Calgary Public Library -- Central on Wednesday that honors Trottier, the late Edward Lennie, who was an advocate for preserving Arctic sports, and Chief Wilton Littlechild, a former member of Parliament, commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, and athlete who helped organize and promote Indigenous sports.

The Three Indigenous Stamps

© Canada Post

The issue is part of a series Canada Post launched in 2022 that highlights the contributions of modern-day First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders who had dedicated their lives to preserving their culture and improving the quality of life of Indigenous peoples of Canada.

“This is one of the highest honors, very special because it recognizes something beyond just my abilities and skills in hockey,” Trottier said. “It recognizes my Indigenous roots, which I think is really kind of powerful.

“My grandparents, my father, my uncles, all the family went through the discrimination aspects of the times, not the nicest part of history,” Trottier added referring to the Canadian residential school system that started in the 19th century that separated First Nations children from their homes under the auspices of giving them a Catholic education. “To be able to do the stuff I was able to do, have the support of family, community, country and have it recognized on a postage stamp in Canada, it’s hard to put into words the honor that comes with that.”

The Trottier stamp shows him as a New York Islanders player hoisting the Stanley Cup framed by a prairie landscape, a nod to his Saskatchewan upbringing. The stamp, designed by Tétro features photography by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images and background by Branimir Gjetvaj.

“I think they did a fantastic job, it’s so professional,” Trottier said. “The only word that comes to mind is ‘regal.’”

Bryan Trottier Stamp

© Canada Post

A second-round pick (No. 22) by the Islanders in the 1974 NHL Draft, Trottier was a high-scoring center who won the Stanley Cup in four consecutive seasons with New York (1980, 1981, 1982, 1983), two straight seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins (1991, 1992), and once as an assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche (2001).

He won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie (1976), Art Ross Trophy as the League’s points leader (1979), Hart  Trophy as NHL MVP (1979) and Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP (1980).

Trottier had 1,425 points (524 goals, 901 assists) in 1,279 regular-season games and 182 points (72 goals, 111 assists) in 221 playoff games with the Islanders and Penguins.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1997 in his first year of eligibility.

Trottier, who is Cree, Metis, Chippewa and Irish, co-founded the Aboriginal Alumni Hockey Team and has visited communities across Canada, participating in clinics and mentoring young people.

“I think for me it's just about inspiring the next generation, whether it's a student-athlete or student or people who have dreams of music or art or something that they have talents in,” he said. “Whether you’re Metis, Chippewa, Algonquin, it doesn’t matter what your background is. You can achieve.”

The stamp issue includes a booklet of six Permanent stamps and three Official First Day Covers. The front of the Trottier cover depicts waving and holding the Cup with youth hockey players in the background. The back of the cover has a biography of Trottier in English and French.

Back of Trottier Day of Issue

© Canada Post

The stamps and collectibles will be available online at canadapost.ca and at selected postal outlets across Canada beginning June 19.

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