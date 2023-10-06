Bruins 3, Rangers 1

Latest News

Preseason roundup: Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs top Red Wings in OT
Savoie set to practice with Sabres after upper-body injury
Crosby relishing opportunity to prove he can keep up with McDavid, Bedard
Draisaitl talks Oilers urgency to win Cup on '@TheRink' podcast
Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent
Kaliyev suspended 2 regular-season games for actions in Kings game
Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season
Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win
Training Camp Buzz: Palmieri returns to practice with Islanders
Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat
Maple Leafs season preview: Grit added to build on playoff success
Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 
On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season
NHL salary cap could increase by $4.5 million next season
Panthers visit Universal Studios amusement park
Bedard ‘already such a pro’ heading into 1st season with Blackhawks
2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Recap: Boston Bruins @ New York Rangers 10.5.23

Matthew Poitras scored the go-ahead goal 1:13 into the third period to help the Boston Bruins defeat the New York Rangers 3-1 at Madison Square Garden in New York in the preseason finale for each team on Thursday.

Poitras, a 19-year-old forward, gave Boston a 2-1 lead with his third goal of the preseason, scoring off a pass from Trent Frederic from behind the net.

Charlie Coyle scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves for the Bruins, who finished the preseason 2-2-2

Kaapo Kakko scored for the Rangers, who were 1-5-0 in the preseason. Igor Shesterkin made 12 saves.

Kakko scored from the slot at 10:14 of the first period to give New York a 1-0 lead.

Coyle tied it 1-1 at 11:13 of the second period.

A.J. Greer scored an empty-net goal with 22 seconds left in the third for the 3-1 final.