Swayman could start in goal for Bruins in season opener against Panthers

Goalie signed 8-year contract Sunday, missed all of training camp

sway_100724

© Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Staff Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Jeremy Swayman could potentially start in goal for the Boston Bruins when they open their season against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The 25-year-old practiced Monday for the first time since signing an eight-year, $66 million contract ($8.25 million average annual value) with the Bruins as a restricted free agent Sunday.

Boston coach Jim Montgomery said one week ago that Joonas Korpisalo would start in goal for the season opener, but there was a different message after Swayman signed.

“He’s a potential goalie tomorrow night,” Montgomery said. “We’re undecided.”

Swayman, who went 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 44 games (43 starts) last season, then had a 2.15 GAA and .933 save percentage in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games, did not practice with the Bruins during training camp. But he did participate in practices at Boston University, which is coached by former Bruins assistant Jay Pandolfo.

“I feel ready to play,” Swayman said. “I put myself in that position. I have had a great trainer over at BU during this training camp. I feel like I’ve put myself in a really good position to be ready to perform when I get my name called.”

Tuesday?

“I hope so,” he said, with a laugh. “I would love that.”

Is that realistic?

“It’s up to the coaching staff. I trust them completely,” he said. “If they feel like I’m ready, they know I am.”

The newest NHL season kicks off tomorrow, October 8

Whether he starts Tuesday or not, Swayman will be relied upon to be the clear No. 1 goalie for the Bruins for the first time in his NHL career. In each of the past two seasons, he split time with Linus Ullmark, who was traded to the Ottawa Senators in June, leaving Swayman as the full-time starter.

Once they signed him, that is.

To celebrate that signing, at the end of the Bruins’ stretch Monday, the players on the ice started tapping their sticks. Swayman knew what was expected of him.

To the rhythmic banging of hockey sticks on ice, Swayman completed a full lap around the sheet at the Panthers’ practice facility. Not only was it “the fastest lap I’ve ever clocked,” as Swayman put it, it was an official welcome back for the goalie.

It was just one of the ways Swayman said he has been “welcomed with open arms” by his teammates. They had been keeping in close contact with him during the contract negotiations, with Swayman getting 2-3 calls a day from members of the Bruins.

His coach appreciated his return as well.

“It was great; he has so much great energy,” Montgomery said. “I thought that that elevated the practice. I thought he looked sharp.”

It’s unclear if the potential for Swayman to start was a bit of gamesmanship against the Panthers, who have rapidly become a major rival and are the defending Stanley Cup champions, or whether Swayman has a realistic chance to play Tuesday. Either way, the Bruins are ready for his debut, whenever that comes.

“It’s good to have him back,” forward David Pastrnak said. “I’m sure it wasn’t an easy process for him missing out so much, so it’s good to have him back.”

Swayman was all smiles Monday, the relief palpable -- to have certainty, to have made his return to the ice with his teammates.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” Swayman said. “And I tell you what, it’s an amazing thing to just understand how many people would do anything to be in the position I am. I don’t take that lightly. I celebrate it every day. I feel like I’m the luckiest human in the world. And again, to be in the position that I am, the gratitude is just pouring from everywhere.

“I know exactly what kind of trust they have in me and the expectations they have of me. I have the same, if not more, expectation of myself to perform and let everyone know that they made the right decision.”

Pastrnak said he didn’t find out that Swayman had signed until the team was on the bus headed to the airport Sunday afternoon. But he, like the rest of the Bruins, was happy to see him on the plane, happy to see him at practice Monday, happy to make him do that lap.

“He’s pretty fast, for a goalie,” Pastrnak said. “I’m impressed.”

