Swayman could start in goal for Bruins in season opener against Panthers

Whether he starts Tuesday or not, Swayman will be relied upon to be the clear No. 1 goalie for the Bruins for the first time in his NHL career. In each of the past two seasons, he split time with Linus Ullmark, who was traded to the Ottawa Senators in June, leaving Swayman as the full-time starter.

Once they signed him, that is.

To celebrate that signing, at the end of the Bruins’ stretch Monday, the players on the ice started tapping their sticks. Swayman knew what was expected of him.

To the rhythmic banging of hockey sticks on ice, Swayman completed a full lap around the sheet at the Panthers’ practice facility. Not only was it “the fastest lap I’ve ever clocked,” as Swayman put it, it was an official welcome back for the goalie.

It was just one of the ways Swayman said he has been “welcomed with open arms” by his teammates. They had been keeping in close contact with him during the contract negotiations, with Swayman getting 2-3 calls a day from members of the Bruins.

His coach appreciated his return as well.

“It was great; he has so much great energy,” Montgomery said. “I thought that that elevated the practice. I thought he looked sharp.”

It’s unclear if the potential for Swayman to start was a bit of gamesmanship against the Panthers, who have rapidly become a major rival and are the defending Stanley Cup champions, or whether Swayman has a realistic chance to play Tuesday. Either way, the Bruins are ready for his debut, whenever that comes.

“It’s good to have him back,” forward David Pastrnak said. “I’m sure it wasn’t an easy process for him missing out so much, so it’s good to have him back.”

Swayman was all smiles Monday, the relief palpable -- to have certainty, to have made his return to the ice with his teammates.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” Swayman said. “And I tell you what, it’s an amazing thing to just understand how many people would do anything to be in the position I am. I don’t take that lightly. I celebrate it every day. I feel like I’m the luckiest human in the world. And again, to be in the position that I am, the gratitude is just pouring from everywhere.

“I know exactly what kind of trust they have in me and the expectations they have of me. I have the same, if not more, expectation of myself to perform and let everyone know that they made the right decision.”

Pastrnak said he didn’t find out that Swayman had signed until the team was on the bus headed to the airport Sunday afternoon. But he, like the rest of the Bruins, was happy to see him on the plane, happy to see him at practice Monday, happy to make him do that lap.

“He’s pretty fast, for a goalie,” Pastrnak said. “I’m impressed.”