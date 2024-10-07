Swayman could start in goal for Bruins in season opener against Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Jeremy Swayman could potentially start in goal for the Boston Bruins when they open their season against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).
The 25-year-old practiced Monday for the first time since signing an eight-year, $66 million contract ($8.25 million average annual value) with the Bruins as a restricted free agent Sunday.
Boston coach Jim Montgomery said one week ago that Joonas Korpisalo would start in goal for the season opener, but there was a different message after Swayman signed.
“He’s a potential goalie tomorrow night,” Montgomery said. “We’re undecided.”
Swayman, who went 25-10-8 with a 2.53 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 44 games (43 starts) last season, then had a 2.15 GAA and .933 save percentage in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games, did not practice with the Bruins during training camp. But he did participate in practices at Boston University, which is coached by former Bruins assistant Jay Pandolfo.
“I feel ready to play,” Swayman said. “I put myself in that position. I have had a great trainer over at BU during this training camp. I feel like I’ve put myself in a really good position to be ready to perform when I get my name called.”
Tuesday?
“I hope so,” he said, with a laugh. “I would love that.”
Is that realistic?
“It’s up to the coaching staff. I trust them completely,” he said. “If they feel like I’m ready, they know I am.”