Boeser at peace, enjoying hockey again with Canucks

VANCOUVER -- Brock Boeser has made his peace with hockey, and as a result he is back to excelling for the Vancouver Canucks.
But that admittedly wasn't an easy process for the 26-year-old forward, who had to spend a lot of time away from his family as his father, Duke, battled numerous health problems before dying on May 27, 2022.
“It was just really tough the last few years. I wasn't home much other than in the summer, so I think I resented the game for a bit,” Boeser told NHL.com. “Hockey wasn't fun, and I think I just had to really realize what our dream was when I was a kid, and that was to play in the NHL. It's not hockey's fault that it got in the way.”
That realization has brought with it a return to form for Boeser.
He is currently tied for third in the NHL with 13 goals in 20 games, putting him on pace for 53, which would easily surpass his NHL career high of 29 that he set as a rookie in 2017-18. It would also be roughly triple the amount he scored in 74 games last season (18).
Boeser is also tied for 15th in the NHL in points (22) and has a plus-8 rating (he was minus-20 last season), and perhaps most impressively, he is doing it while playing on a line with J.T. Miller and Phillip Di Giuseppe that has been frequently matched up against the opposition’s top line this season.