Boeser at peace, enjoying hockey again with Canucks

It's not a role Boeser could have envisioned earlier in his career.

“I don't know if I would have believed you, but I take a lot of pride in that,” Boeser said. “I'm really motivated when our line is playing against top lines to try to shut them down and be better than them.”

Boeser credits Rick Tocchet, who was hired as Canucks coach on Jan. 22, for adding those defensive responsibilities, a role that began shortly after the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline, prior to which Boeser had been the subject of constant rumors.

“Playing under [Tocchet] and being in that role at the end of the year, I started to find that drive and felt really good as a hockey player again,” Boeser said. “In that time, I started feeling more like myself again, and that's when it switched.”

What “switched” included wanting to stay in Vancouver, something Boeser stressed in his meetings to coaches, management and the media after last season, when his agent was reportedly given permission to help facilitate a trade.

“He's at peace with his mind and even with the way he plays the game, the way he practices,” Tocchet said. “His hockey IQ, for me, is really something I didn't know he had at that level. He's a really smart guy, but the personal stuff from the last eight months, to me he's such an outgoing guy now and he's having fun.”

That wasn't an simple adjustment, though.

Boeser talked about seeking help to learn how to manage his grief after losing his dad, who battled Parkinson’s disease, cancer, and dementia. But it was a process that was delayed -- as it is for so many who go through it -- by Boeser trying to keep himself busy, “distracted,” he said, for six months until, “all of a sudden, boom, it hits.”

“For him to prevail through some really hard times in his life, I'm just really proud of him,” Miller said. “He's worked hard at it, worked hard at it mentally, trying to get through the hard times, and then it's just nice to see him playing at a high level again and working hard and really trying to elevate his game. To be honest, I think this is by far the best he's played as a Canuck.”