Decker, ‘leader by example,’ inducted into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH -- Brianna Decker spoke in a ballroom at the Omni William Penn Hotel on Wednesday.

Ten young girls helped introduce Decker, inducted into the 2024 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

“As I stand here today, I’m blessed to be in a position where I can give back to the game that has always given me so much,” Decker said. “Working with young kids who share the same dreams I once had is one of the most rewarding things of my entire life.”

The girls were students from the Pittsburgh Steel City Selects and the South Hills Amateur Hockey Association girls’ programs, chosen to be part of the ceremony with help from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before welcoming Decker, they took part in a meet-and-greet with Haley Skarupa, who won the gold medal for the United States with Decker in the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Each took a picture with Skarupa and had a USA jersey autographed.

The night continued the commitment of the NHL Foundation U.S. to the advancement of the girls' game, serving as an extension of the Empowerment Grant Program for Girls' Hockey.

Providing funding for leading nonprofits focused on making hockey accessible, the program cultivates a more inclusive environment for girls to engage with hockey. Skarupa gives guidance on determining potential grantees.

“This is the highest level, the National Hockey League,” Skarupa said. “They set that example. So, for them to show the support for all programs, specifically women’s, girls’ hockey, it just shows that they’re willing to support and take a stand. You can see the trickle-down effect on everyone else. When they lead the way, other people follow.

“You can see the impact it’s had, especially with women’s pro hockey now. It’s exploded. I think a huge testament to that is the support of the National Hockey League and all these different programs.”

Decker had 170 points (81 goals, 89 assists) in 147 games as a forward for the United States. In addition to the 2018 gold, she won silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

In 2019, Decker launched the Brianna Decker Endowment for Girls Hockey fund within The USA Hockey Foundation, providing grants to 8U and 10U programs in the United States.

“Everything she’s done for the sport, on and off the ice, her foundation and she’s also someone who is just a leader by example,” Skarupa said. “I learned so much from her as a player and just throughout her career. She changed the game on the ice, but she’s also done so much off the ice.”

That was clear with Decker’s induction.

“When I was growing up, I only looked up to male players,” Decker said. “So having these young kids come up and celebrate with me, I think it’ll be a pretty cool moment for me.”

Before the ceremony, the girls were recognized by Pat Kelleher, USA Hockey executive director.

“We have a group of future stars, future leaders,” Kelleher said. “Are some girls’ programs here from Pittsburgh? Is that correct? ... It’s always tremendous for USA Hockey to be able to connect the grassroots of our game, the kids that are out on the ice playing, learning to love our sport.”

On the left edge of the room, a spotlight hit their table. The room applauded as they stood.

Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby, the most recognizable players in the history of the Penguins, were in attendance.

It would be natural for the girls to look up to Lemieux or Crosby.

Decker, when she was young, idolized Jaromir Jagr. She also helped pave a new path for girls, one backed by NHL-led initiatives.

“Us players, when we were playing, or current players right now, that’s part of our role and our job,” Decker said, “to help grow the game as much as possible and to have young girls look up to us.”