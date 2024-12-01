Decker’s competitiveness carried her to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Brianna Decker is described by her most influential hockey coach as the female Sidney Crosby.

Why?

"There's the strength, then there's the technique, but I've never seen a kid who can leverage her size like Brianna," Shattuck St. Mary's School girls hockey coach Gordie Stafford told NHL.com. "Look at a guy like Crosby and how he's lauded for his ability to balance intensity and emotion, protect the puck, and keep it along the wall.

"I mean, Brianna Decker was a lot like Sidney Crosby ... a female Sidney Crosby."

Decker is too humble to admit her former mentor offered an accurate depiction of her in comparing her to the Pittsburgh Penguins center, who also starred at Shattuck, but there's no denying the fact the Olympic gold medalist, NCAA champion and six-time IIHF Women’s World Championship winner had the same competitive pedigree and mindset whenever she took the ice.

"I just hated losing so much," Decker said. "I would do whatever it took to win, and I think that carried me through my career. I simply practiced like I wanted to play."

She won a national championship at Shattuck on the way to becoming one of the most decorated players in the history of women's hockey. On Wednesday, the 33-year-old will be enshrined into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2024 during an induction ceremony in Pittsburgh.

"I was fortunate to have a front-row seat when she got to the University of Wisconsin as a young, eager kid, all the way through becoming one of the best players in the world," said New Jersey Devils director of player development Meghan Duggan, one of Decker's linemates in college. "This honor is a no-brainer. It's just a matter of time before she's inducted into every hall of fame in the sport because she deserves it."

Decker's competitive verve was acquired at a young age in large part because she was pushed by two older brothers, Bryan and Ben. A third brother, Brody, would later join the backyard battles. Mother Marilyn and father John encouraged her whenever possible and never stopped her from competing against boys.

"I played tackle football in sixth grade. ... When I told my mom I wanted to try it she said, 'Yeah, go for it,'" Decker said. "I think my mom just really wanted me to be able to think and do whatever I thought I could do as far as sports. If my brothers could do it, I could do it."

In her 15 seasons with the U.S. women's national team, she had 170 points (81 goals, 89 assists) in 147 games. She ranks third in U.S. history in points (68) and fourth in assists (40) at the Women's World Championship.

"She's one of the best hockey players to ever play the game and has won at every single level," said Penguins manager of minor league operations Amanda Kessel, her longtime friend, linemate and college rival. "She's just been a very integral part of USA Hockey and especially on the women's side."