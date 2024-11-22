Howden signs 5-year, $12.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Brett Howden signed a five-year $12.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. It has an average annual value of $2.5 million and runs through the 2029-30 season.

The 26-year-old forward has nine points (eight goals, one assist) in 20 games this season and could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Acquired by Vegas from the New York Rangers on July 17, 2021, Howden has 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists) in 193 regular-season games during four seasons with the Golden Knights, and 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 29 Stanley Cup Playoff games with them. He won the Cup in 2023.

Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round (No. 27) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Howden has 110 points (47 goals, 63 assists) in 371 regular-season games for the Golden Knights and Rangers.

Earlier this season, the Golden Knights signed defenseman Shea Theodore to a seven-year, $51.975 million contract ($7.425 million AAV), on Oct. 24.

The Golden Knights (12-6-2) play at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, SNO, NHLN, SCRIPPS).