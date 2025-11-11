Burns loving life on, off ice with Avalanche in 22nd NHL season

Brent Burns is still having fun in his 22nd NHL season. That enjoyment is proving to provide a positive influence for the Colorado Avalanche.

The veteran defenseman has brought levity to their dressing room. He’s still producing too; Burns has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 16 games while averaging 20:37 of ice time this season, his first with the Avalanche.

“I grew up in a hockey family; my dad loved the game for a long time and we did a lot of family things around the game, and I just love it,” said Burns, who signed a one-year contract July 2. “I love being around the guys and having so many good laughs every day and just the whole process. I love morning skates and working out and having fun with the guys.

“That’s what everybody says they miss when they’re no longer playing, and there’s a reason why. I think you have to have that. You just really have to enjoy it.”

Burns’ play and ability to keep things light has helped the Avalanche (10-1-5) get off to a fast start. They are first in the Central Division entering their game against the Anaheim Ducks (11-3-1) at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360).

He is one of two active players to reach 1,500 games (1,513), along with Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (1,506). Burns has 918 points (262 goals, 656 assists) with the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes and the Avalanche.

“The fire is still there,” Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon said. “You’d never know he’s 40. He still wants to get better. He’s super interesting, he loves to talk about different things. A lot of guys are sick of it by 40, and I don’t how long he’s going to play, but it seems like he’s got lots left in the tank.

“He’s been awesome. He’s an awesome player and an awesome teammate. It’s good to have that experience, and he’s a fun guy to have around every day. He’s just a great person and a funny guy. … At the end of the day you have to be great on the ice as well, and he’s been that too. We’re lucky to have him.”