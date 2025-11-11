Burns loving life on, off ice with Avalanche in 22nd NHL season

40-year defenseman still producing, maintains ability to keep things light in dressing room

Brent Burns 111125 feature

© Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
Derek Van Diest
NHL.com Staff Writer

Brent Burns is still having fun in his 22nd NHL season. That enjoyment is proving to provide a positive influence for the Colorado Avalanche.

The veteran defenseman has brought levity to their dressing room. He’s still producing too; Burns has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 16 games while averaging 20:37 of ice time this season, his first with the Avalanche.

“I grew up in a hockey family; my dad loved the game for a long time and we did a lot of family things around the game, and I just love it,” said Burns, who signed a one-year contract July 2. “I love being around the guys and having so many good laughs every day and just the whole process. I love morning skates and working out and having fun with the guys.

“That’s what everybody says they miss when they’re no longer playing, and there’s a reason why. I think you have to have that. You just really have to enjoy it.”

Burns’ play and ability to keep things light has helped the Avalanche (10-1-5) get off to a fast start. They are first in the Central Division entering their game against the Anaheim Ducks (11-3-1) at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360).

He is one of two active players to reach 1,500 games (1,513), along with Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (1,506). Burns has 918 points (262 goals, 656 assists) with the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, Carolina Hurricanes and the Avalanche.

“The fire is still there,” Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon said. “You’d never know he’s 40. He still wants to get better. He’s super interesting, he loves to talk about different things. A lot of guys are sick of it by 40, and I don’t how long he’s going to play, but it seems like he’s got lots left in the tank.

“He’s been awesome. He’s an awesome player and an awesome teammate. It’s good to have that experience, and he’s a fun guy to have around every day. He’s just a great person and a funny guy. … At the end of the day you have to be great on the ice as well, and he’s been that too. We’re lucky to have him.”

COL@VGK: Burns scores his first goal with Avalanche

Indeed, Burns has enjoyed every minute of a career that began with the Wild in 2004 after being a first-round pick (No. 20) at the 2003 NHL Draft. He played seven seasons with Minnesota before joining San Jose, where he was Joe Thornton’s sidekick for the first nine of his 11 seasons there (2011-22).

Thornton was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, and it’s possible Burns could join him one day.

“He brings a lot to us on and off the ice,” Colorado defenseman Cale Makar said. “He’s a goofy guy by nature, and it’s good to have guys around like that sometimes. For him, he’s always a chatterbox -- keeping guys up, keeping guys light in the room, and it’s definitely good to have a guy like that.”

But It’s not all fun and games for Burns, who is also admired for his work ethic. The main goal is to help the Avalanche hoist the Stanley Cup, which they most recently won in 2022.

Burns, however, has yet to win the Cup. With the likes of MacKinnon, Martin Necas, Brock Nelson and Gabriel Landeskog up front and Makar and Devon Toews as their top two defensemen, Colorado is still very much in a championship window. Burns has been playing on its second defense pair with Josh Manson.

“There’s a lot of special guys that have been a part of this team for a long time. They’re carrying the [load], and it’s fun to be a part of it and help,” Burns said. “It’s a great group, and a hard-working group too. It’s been fun to see that, and to pick things up from them and it’s a great city.”

Off the ice, Burns’ personality has been good for the Avalanche to help relieve tension and pressure during a season that has such high expectations.

Winning also keeps the mood light. Burns is doing his part in there too.

“It helps,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “The players are facing pressure from different angles, including from me and our staff, so I think on a daily basis you always say happy hockey players are going to be productive hockey players. So, you try to keep everyone in the right mindset.

“We’re a serious team. We take our preparation and our focus pretty seriously, but I don’t think that has to start too early and it doesn’t have to be constant. You can still have fun and focus on what you’re doing when the time is right.”

