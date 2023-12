NEW YORK – Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith during NHL Game No. 344 in Philadelphia on Thursday, Nov. 30, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 17:07 of the third period. The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.