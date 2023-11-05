Zizing ‘Em Up: Treliving faces Flames for 1st time with Maple Leafs 

TORONTO -- When Brad Treliving sees the Calgary Flames skate onto the ice at Scotiabank Arena for the annual Hockey Hall of Fame game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Friday, he won’t be surprised if he’s flooded with memories.

On April 17, Treliving and the Flames mutually agreed to part ways, ending his nine-year stint as Calgary general manager. On May 31 he was named GM of the Maple Leafs.

This will mark the first time his new team faces his former team since he changed jobs.

To date he hasn’t thought about it much, but admits he probably will as it gets closer.

About the city where his kids were raised. About the people and relationships he forged with the Flames.

And about Chris Snow. Almost always about Chris Snow.

“He was a special person in my life, in so many lives,” Treliving said Friday in a phone interview.

Snow was the Flames director of video and statistical analysis when Treliving took over as the team’s GM. His work ethic and outside-the-box thinking eventually led to Treliving promoting him to assistant GM.

In 2019, Snow was diagnosed with ALS and given 6-12 months to live. Refusing to give in, he valiantly fought it and tried to stay the course.

Snow died on Sept. 30.

To understand what Snow meant to Treliving, consider this: On Sept. 27, the day the Maple Leafs were playing the Ottawa Senators in St. Thomas, Ontario in the Kraft Hockeyville game, the Toronto GM flew to Calgary that morning to be at his ailing friend’s bedside.

“I wanted to say goodbye to him in person,” an emotional Treliving said.

“He was a close ally, a great worker and friend. And he never used his condition as an excuse. No matter his condition, he would say he wanted to keep doing his job as best he could while he still could. He was an inspiration and still is.

“There are so many things that click your memory to think about him. Like, seeing the World Series, it reminded me of him. He was a big baseball guy.

“When someone close to you passes, there are things that remind you in the weeks and months afterward. In the quiet moments, I think of him. And it could very well happen Friday too.”

Treliving spoke at Snow’s service last month and still stays in touch with Snow’s wife Kelsie. As he says, you don’t just forget relationships like that.

While he’s busy taking care of Maple Leafs business these days, he also sneaks a peak at how the Flames are doing now and then. As for suggestions by some fans that he’s partially to blame for Calgary’s slow start (3-7-1 through 11 games), he said he knows how to shut out the white noise.

“I’m not going to comment on the situation other than this. There are very good people in that organization as well as good players,” he said. “I know they’ve struggled a bit to start. But I’m confident they have the ingredients to turn it around.”

He only hopes it doesn’t happen against the Maple Leafs in the Hall of Fame game.