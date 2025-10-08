Bruins at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (0-0-0) at CAPITALS (0-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Michael Eyssimont

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: John Beecher, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Vincent Iorio, Declan Chisholm

Injured: Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Roy, who was injured (upper body) during Washington’s preseason finale on Oct. 4, will play. … McIlrath, a defenseman who was placed on injured reserve on Monday, skated in a noncontact jersey.

