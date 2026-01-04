Minten scores 2nd goal in OT, lifts Bruins past Canucks

Minten, a 21-year-old rookie forward playing his first game in his hometown in front of at least 50 family members and friends, chipped in a rebound on his backhand after David Pastrnak shot from the top of the circles trickled through Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen.

Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves for the Bruins (22-18-2), who have won two in a row after an 0-4-2 skid.

Filip Hronek had a goal and assist, and Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves for the Canucks (16-20-5), who were coming off a 4-3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday and have one win in six games (1-3-2).

Minten put the Bruins ahead 1-0 on the power play at 16:24 of the first period on a screened wrist shot past Lankinen’s blocker from the right slot.

Elias Pettersson tied it 1-1 at 48 seconds of the second period when Hronek’s pass from the point deflected off his right skate in the slot and under the pads of a screened Swayman.

Lindholm put Boston back ahead on another power play at 7:25, tapping in a Pastrnak pass from under the left face-off dot to the back side of the crease.

Swayman robbed Jake DeBrusk on a power play rebound in the crease at 16:02 of the second period, throwing out his left leg and getting a piece of the puck with the corner of his pad. But Hronek tied it 2-2 on another power play at 18:44 when his cross-ice pass from near the bottom of the right face-off circle deflected in off the skate of defenseman Charlie McAvoy in front.