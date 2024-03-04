Bruins at Maple Leafs

BRUINS (35-13-14) AT MAPLE LEAFS (35-17-8)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- Marc McLaughlin -- Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Derek Forbort
Injured: Matthew Poitras (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Pavel Zacha (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok
Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin
TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Noah Gregor, William Lagesson, Martin Jones
Injured: Connor Timmins (mono), Mark Giordano (concussion)
Status report
Grzelcyk and Brazeau will each return after missing a 5-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday with undisclosed injuries. ... Zacha, who left the game early Saturday with a lower-body injury, is a game-time decision. The forward did not take line rushes at the morning skate. ... It is unclear who will start in goal for the Maple Leafs; Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, but coach Sheldon Keefe said, “We don’t want Woll to sit for too long.” He did not disclose his starter. ... Lyubushkin is expected to play after leaving his Maple Leafs debut, a 4-3 shootout win against the New York Rangers on Saturday, in the second period because of concussion protocol after taking a hard hit from Matt Rempe along the boards.