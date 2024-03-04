Bruins at Maple Leafs

BRUINS (35-13-14) AT MAPLE LEAFS (35-17-8)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- Marc McLaughlin -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Derek Forbort

Injured: Matthew Poitras (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed), Pavel Zacha (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Calle Jarnkrok

Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Ilya Lyubushkin

TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, William Lagesson, Martin Jones

Injured: Connor Timmins (mono), Mark Giordano (concussion)

Status report

Grzelcyk and Brazeau will each return after missing a 5-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Saturday with undisclosed injuries. ... Zacha, who left the game early Saturday with a lower-body injury, is a game-time decision. The forward did not take line rushes at the morning skate. ... It is unclear who will start in goal for the Maple Leafs; Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, but coach Sheldon Keefe said, “We don’t want Woll to sit for too long.” He did not disclose his starter. ... Lyubushkin is expected to play after leaving his Maple Leafs debut, a 4-3 shootout win against the New York Rangers on Saturday, in the second period because of concussion protocol after taking a hard hit from Matt Rempe along the boards.