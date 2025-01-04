Bruins at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BRUINS (20-16-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie
Oliver Wahlstrom -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Conor Timmins, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (illness)
Status report
Osterle is expected to play after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... Matthews will return after missing the past six games with an upper-body injury; the center was a full participant in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday.