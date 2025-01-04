Bruins at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (20-16-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Charlie Coyle -- Morgan Geekie

Oliver Wahlstrom -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly -- Phillippe Myers

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Conor Timmins, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (illness)

Status report

Osterle is expected to play after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... Matthews will return after missing the past six games with an upper-body injury; the center was a full participant in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Wedgewood will 'miss some time' for Avalanche with injury

Bennett fined $5,000 for actions in Panthers game

Matthews to return from upper-body injury for Maple Leafs against Bruins

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs host Bruins in Atlantic Division showdown

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 4

Saros makes 27 saves, Predators shut out Canucks to end 3-game skid

Draisaitl scores late to extend point streak to 13, lift Oilers past Ducks

Blackhawks hold off Canadiens, stop losing streak at 5

Saad scores natural hat trick, Blues shut out Senators

Panthers recover to defeat Penguins in shootout

Cole Hutson making name for himself with U.S. at 2025 World Junior Championship

Florida Panthers Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Lundqvist, Chara headline IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Capitals have retooled roster on fly while Ovechkin closes in on Gretzky

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings