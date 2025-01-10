Vasilevskiy, Lightning hold off Bruins, hand them 6th straight loss

Makes 11 of 27 saves in 3rd period, Hagel has goal, assist for Tampa Bay

Bruins at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy made 11 of his 27 saves in the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning hold off the Boston Bruins 4-1 at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Ryan McDonagh and Nikita Kucherov each had two assists for the Lightning (22-25-2), who have won two straight. Brayden Point also scored to reach 600 NHL points.

Mason Lohrei scored for the Bruins (20-19-5), who lost their sixth straight (0-5-1). Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves.

Anthony Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 14:07 of the second period. McDonagh sent the puck down the ice to a streaking Hagel, whose shot from the slot went off the end boards before Cirelli scored on the rebound from the left face-off circle.

Michael Eyssimont extended the lead to 2-0 at 19:10 when he took a pass on the boards from Nick Paul and scored from the left circle to the short side.

Lohrei cut it to 2-1 at 2:05 of the third when he took the puck at the top of the left circle and skated to the left hash marks before scoring with a wrist shot with bodies in front of Vasilevskiy.

Hagel made it 3-1 with an empty-net goal at 18:28, and Point scored on the power play at 19:24 for his 25th of the season and the 4-1 final.

Point has 289 goals and 311 assists in 615 NHL games.

