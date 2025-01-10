TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy made 11 of his 27 saves in the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning hold off the Boston Bruins 4-1 at Amalie Arena on Thursday.
Vasilevskiy, Lightning hold off Bruins, hand them 6th straight loss
Makes 11 of 27 saves in 3rd period, Hagel has goal, assist for Tampa Bay
Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Ryan McDonagh and Nikita Kucherov each had two assists for the Lightning (22-25-2), who have won two straight. Brayden Point also scored to reach 600 NHL points.
Mason Lohrei scored for the Bruins (20-19-5), who lost their sixth straight (0-5-1). Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves.
Anthony Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 14:07 of the second period. McDonagh sent the puck down the ice to a streaking Hagel, whose shot from the slot went off the end boards before Cirelli scored on the rebound from the left face-off circle.
Michael Eyssimont extended the lead to 2-0 at 19:10 when he took a pass on the boards from Nick Paul and scored from the left circle to the short side.
Lohrei cut it to 2-1 at 2:05 of the third when he took the puck at the top of the left circle and skated to the left hash marks before scoring with a wrist shot with bodies in front of Vasilevskiy.
Hagel made it 3-1 with an empty-net goal at 18:28, and Point scored on the power play at 19:24 for his 25th of the season and the 4-1 final.
Point has 289 goals and 311 assists in 615 NHL games.