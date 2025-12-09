Bruins at Blues projected lineups

BRUINS (17-13-0) at BLUES (11-12-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN
Bruins projected lines
Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot
Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Veil
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)
Blues projected lines
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph
Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Nick Bjugstad
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Matt Luff
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Hugh McGing, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)
Status report
The Bruins held an optional morning skate. … Pastrnak, a forward, will be a game-time decision, according to coach Marco Sturm. ... McAvoy, a defenseman, was wearing a partial face shield and skated Tuesday morning but will not play. … Kyrou, a forward, is considered week to week, but Blues coach Jim Montgomery said it shouldn’t be longer than that after MRI results Monday. … McGing, a forward, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday.