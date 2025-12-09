Bruins at Blues projected lineups

BRUINS (17-13-0) at BLUES (11-12-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NESN

Bruins projected lines

Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Jonathan Aspirot

Mason Lohrei -- Victor Soderstrom

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Veil

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (upper body), David Pastrnak (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)

Blues projected lines

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph

Pius Suter -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Nick Bjugstad

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Matt Luff

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Hugh McGing, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Jordan Kyrou (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns), Nathan Walker (upper body)

Status report

The Bruins held an optional morning skate. … Pastrnak, a forward, will be a game-time decision, according to coach Marco Sturm. ... McAvoy, a defenseman, was wearing a partial face shield and skated Tuesday morning but will not play. … Kyrou, a forward, is considered week to week, but Blues coach Jim Montgomery said it shouldn’t be longer than that after MRI results Monday. … McGing, a forward, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday.