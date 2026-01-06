Bruins at Kraken projected lineups

BRUINS (22-18-2) at KRAKEN (19-14-7)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Bruins projected lineup

Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mikey Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Tye Kartye

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Status report

The Bruins did not hold a morning skate. Jokiharju, a defenseman, and Jeannot, a forward, practiced in Seattle on Monday and could play. Jokiharju (undisclosed) has been out since Nov. 28; Jeannot since Dec. 23. Boston coach Marco Sturm said each player “look pretty good and pretty close” to returning but did not confirm if either would be available. … The Kraken did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday.