Bruins at Kraken projected lineups

BRUINS (22-18-2) at KRAKEN (19-14-7)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Bruins projected lineup
Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Mikey Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Jordan Harris (ankle)
Kraken projected lineup
Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau
Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann
Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Tye Kartye
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)
Status report
The Bruins did not hold a morning skate. Jokiharju, a defenseman, and Jeannot, a forward, practiced in Seattle on Monday and could play. Jokiharju (undisclosed) has been out since Nov. 28; Jeannot since Dec. 23. Boston coach Marco Sturm said each player “look pretty good and pretty close” to returning but did not confirm if either would be available. … The Kraken did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 win at the Calgary Flames on Monday.