Pastrnak pushes point steak to 17, Bruins hold off Penguins

Pastrnak has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) on the streak.

Boston captain Brad Marchand left the game after he sustained an upper-body injury early in the first period. Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves, and Pavel Zacha had two assists for the Bruins (28-25-8), who had lost five in a row (0-3-2).

Anthony Beauvillier and Rickard Rakell scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 23 saves for the Penguins (24-29-9), who have lost five of six.

Pastrnak put Boston ahead on its first shot on goal at 1:32 of the first period, taking a stretch pass from Zacha and skating in alone before going backhand to forehand around Nedeljkovic’s left pad.

Marchand was injured during a power play at 5:52 when the Bruins captain was hit into the boards by Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph. He remained down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room by Pastrnak and a trainer.

Mason Lohrei made it 2-0 on the same power play at 6:33 with a snap shot in off the right post from the left face-off circle.

Pastrnak got a penalty shot after Erik Karlsson was called for hooking at 3:38 of the third period, but his backhand was turned away by Nedeljkovic.

Beauvillier cut it to 2-1 on a short-handed goal at 14:01, taking a pass from Kevin Hayes for a wrist shot in the slot.

Charlie Coyle scored an empty-net, short-handed goal to extend the lead to 3-1 at 19:19.

Rakell scored with a wrist shot on the same power play at 19:38 for the 3-2 final.

Joseph left the game after he sustained an upper-body injury midway through the first period after taking a hit along the boards from Bruins forward Mark Kastelic.