Pastrnak pushes point steak to 17, Bruins hold off Penguins

Marchand leaves with upper-body injury in 1st period for Boston, which ends 5-game skid

Bruins at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist to extend his NHL career-high point streak to 17 games in a 3-2 win for the Boston Bruins against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Pastrnak has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) on the streak.

Boston captain Brad Marchand left the game after he sustained an upper-body injury early in the first period. Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves, and Pavel Zacha had two assists for the Bruins (28-25-8), who had lost five in a row (0-3-2).

Anthony Beauvillier and Rickard Rakell scored, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 23 saves for the Penguins (24-29-9), who have lost five of six.

Pastrnak put Boston ahead on its first shot on goal at 1:32 of the first period, taking a stretch pass from Zacha and skating in alone before going backhand to forehand around Nedeljkovic’s left pad.

Marchand was injured during a power play at 5:52 when the Bruins captain was hit into the boards by Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph. He remained down for several minutes before being helped to the locker room by Pastrnak and a trainer.

Mason Lohrei made it 2-0 on the same power play at 6:33 with a snap shot in off the right post from the left face-off circle.

Pastrnak got a penalty shot after Erik Karlsson was called for hooking at 3:38 of the third period, but his backhand was turned away by Nedeljkovic.

Beauvillier cut it to 2-1 on a short-handed goal at 14:01, taking a pass from Kevin Hayes for a wrist shot in the slot.

Charlie Coyle scored an empty-net, short-handed goal to extend the lead to 3-1 at 19:19.

Rakell scored with a wrist shot on the same power play at 19:38 for the 3-2 final.

Joseph left the game after he sustained an upper-body injury midway through the first period after taking a hit along the boards from Bruins forward Mark Kastelic.

Latest News

Marchand leaves Bruins game against Penguins with upper-body injury

Islanders post congratulatory photo for Sorokin's first NHL goal

Bobrovsky, Panthers shut out Flames for 8th victory in 10 games

Sorokin credited with goal for Islanders in win against Predators

Ovechkin scores No. 884 for Capitals in loss to Lightning

Red Wings pay tribute to Gaudreau brothers, arrive at Stadium Series in their jerseys

Stanley Cup star of show at Honda PreGame prior to Stadium Series

Stadium Series Pep Rally sees O.A.R., Ohio State band rock St. John Arena

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Sorokin latest NHL goalie with a goal

Nyquist traded to Wild by Predators for 2nd-round pick in 2026 Draft

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk, Norris, Pinto to return for Senators against Sharks

Blue Jackets wear ‘signature Johnny fit’ for Stadium Series arrival 

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 884, now 11 from breaking NHL record

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for February

Lindgren, Vesey traded to Avalanche by Rangers for de Haan, Parssinen, draft picks

Capitals, Lightning wear special helmet decals for victims of airline crash