Bruins at Flyers projected lineups

BRUINS (33-20-5) at FLYERS (26-21-11)

3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Status report

Swayman likely will play his first game since helping Team USA win the gold medal at the Olympics. ... McAvoy and Khusnutdinov each is expected to play after taking a maintenance day Friday. ... The Bruins assigned goalie Michael DiPietro to Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Flyers did not practice Friday following back to back games at Washington on Wednesday and at the New York Rangers on Thursday.