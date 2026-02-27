Bruins at Flyers projected lineups

BRUINS (33-20-5) at FLYERS (26-21-11)
3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Status report
Swayman likely will play his first game since helping Team USA win the gold medal at the Olympics. ... McAvoy and Khusnutdinov each is expected to play after taking a maintenance day Friday. ... The Bruins assigned goalie Michael DiPietro to Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... The Flyers did not practice Friday following back to back games at Washington on Wednesday and at the New York Rangers on Thursday.