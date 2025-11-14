OTTAWA -- Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators ended the Boston Bruins’ seven-game winning streak with a 5-3 victory at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.
Stutzle, Senators recover to end Bruins' winning streak at 7
Forward scores twice in 3rd for Ottawa, which is 4-0-3 in past 7 games
“We knew coming in that they won seven in a row,” Stutzle said. “We wanted to show what we got, and I think we did that.”
Stutzle gave Ottawa a 4-3 lead at 14:17. Drake Batherson waited for a lane in the slot to open up and then fed a cross-ice pass to Stutzle, who lifted a wrist shot over Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo’s outstretched glove.
“He makes some insane plays,” Stutzle said of Batherson. “What a great player he is. It’s just one of those plays. He finds me a bunch of times. I just try to get open. I don’t think we were good enough the first two periods; didn’t really create a lot, except for the power play. But we said in the room we’ve got to be better to win this game, especially our line -- I thought the other lines were great -- and that’s what we did.”
Dylan Cozens and Claude Giroux each had a goal and an assist, Shane Pinto scored and Leevi Merilainen made 18 saves for the Senators (9-5-4), who extended their point streak to seven games (4-0-3).
“You know what? Probably one of the harder wins we’ve had all year,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “I liked the way our team responded tonight.”
David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie each had a goal and an assist, and Korpisalo made 17 saves for Boston (11-8-0).
“The whole game tonight I think we had a lot of fight back,” Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm said. “The goals they got were a lot on ourselves. So, at least we can tighten that up. I think we’re playing some good hockey right now. I try not to get too low after a game like this, but it’s frustrating. It’s a game we should’ve won or at least had a point.”
Giroux gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 1:28 of the first period, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Stutzle on the power play.
Cozens one-timed a centering pass from Fabian Zetterlund over Korpisalo’s blocker from the high slot to push it to 2-0 at 19:03.
“We’ve given up a few leads lately,” Cozens said, “but we found a way today to, you know, it’s a tie game, eight minutes left or whatever, battle back and get another one and get the win in regulation. Big character win for the group.”
Geekie cut it to 2-1 at 11:49 of the second period. He tapped in a pass from Pastrnak behind Merilainen, who was caught sliding too far over to cover the shooting threat. The goal extended Geekie's point streak to five games (three goals, four assists).
“We kind of shot ourselves in the foot, it felt like,” Geekie said. “It’s just happened a couple too many times this year to be OK with it. Super proud of the way we battled back in the third. We didn’t start very well, but I think all game we got better and better. It’s always tough to see those ones slip away.”
Pinto redirected a centering pass from Michael Amadio under Korpisalo’s right arm on a 2-on-1 rush to make it 3-1 at 1:06 of the third period. Earlier in the day, Pinto signed a four-year, $30 million contract extension with Ottawa.
“‘Greener’ just kind of let us know that we have to play better,” Pinto said of the locker room discussion during the second intermission. “They were kind of bringing it to us; we just weren’t great those last 10 [minutes] in the second. In the third, we kind of responded. Just a great win for us.”
Boston thought it’d scored at 2:45 when Pastrnak scored with a long range wrist shot on a power play, but the Senators challenged for offside and the call on the ice was overturned. However, 1:04 later, Pastrnak made it count for real when he scored on a loose puck at the edge of the crease on the same power play to cut it to 3-2 at 3:49.
Mark Kastelic tied it 3-3 for the Bruins at 5:15, chipping the puck over Merilainen in tight off a Tanner Jeannot rebound.
“Definitely felt like we had the momentum for a second there,” Kastelic said. “We fought our way back into it and, I mean, in the [second] intermission, we had all the faith in the world that we were going to make it a game. That’s what we did; we stuck with it.”
Stutzle scored into an empty net for the 5-3 final at 19:42.
NOTES: With his 402nd NHL goal, Pastrnak tied Rick Middleton for the fifth-most in Bruins history. … Kastelic had a game-high five hits. … Ottawa defenseman Nick Jensen did not return for the third period due to an upper-body injury. Green had no update on his status postgame. … With his 19th multigoal game in the NHL, Stutzle surpassed Leon Draisaitl for the most multigoal games by a German player before turning 24.